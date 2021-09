INDIANAPOLIS - The amount of time each day that Carmel resident Abbie Vollmar spends on her at-home treatments for cystic fibrosis (CF) is “intense.” For people with the life-threatening disorder that damages the lungs, daily therapies dictate hours of their day. But a miraculous advancement came in late 2019; a new drug was approved to treat CF, and people with the disease are now feeling dramatically better because of it. Anxious to break free from their bondage to daily treatment regimens, CF patients want to know which treatments they could eliminate—and how much of their day could they reclaim—while still keeping their disease in check. It’s a question that two Indiana University researchers aim to answer by leading the charge on a nationwide clinical trial.