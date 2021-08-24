Some white execs may find his work ‘too Black.’ But Lee Daniels’ empire is expanding

“We are Black faggots with a political agenda. We are your worst nightmare.” Rarely has such a radical mission statement been articulated in the first 30 seconds of a film. It comes in the opening scene of Stephen Winter’s seminal indie classic, 1996’s Chocolate Babies, when five self-described “gay terrorists” confront an ineffectual New York City councilman about the lack of social services during the AIDS epidemic. Winter’s fierce, hilarious, raucous, loving, nonconformist valentine to queer bohemian life during the height of the AIDS crisis is like nothing that ever came before it—and, unfortunately, like very little since. A native of Chicago who moved to Manhattan to attend film school at NYU in the early ’90s, Winter shot Chocolate Babies over a dizzying three-week period, relying on friends as crew and using locations such as his own apartment, the Lesbian and Gay Community Center on West 13th Street as a stand-in for City Hall, and several Black-operated squats around the Bronx, Brookyn, and New Jersey. “People were very sweet and helpful about lending support to the film,” he recalls. “Making a film was a rare thing back then, especially one which intersected Black, queer, Asian, drag, trans, house music, and HIV.”