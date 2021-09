First of all: The fact that Walker can be seen in the trailer for “F9”, the original English title, was ultimately just a marketing ploy, as director Justin Lin revealed. In the seventh part of the series, O’Conner was brought back thanks to trick technology. It was then that Paul Walker’s brothers jumped Caleb and Cody as an actor. The animation artists then made their faces into those of their late brother. Rumors that this would also happen in the ninth film had been around for a long time. But out of respect for Paul Walker and his family, it is particularly difficult to continue using O’Conner as a character. Here’s what Lin told Entertainment Weekly: