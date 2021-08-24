There’s a rush on to fund fintech in Africa

Check Out These Fintech Stocks As Adoption Continues To Rise. Fintech stocks continue to take center stage in the stock market as their popularity increases by the day. After all, we are witnessing a shift to a cashless society in today’s world. Fintech is also changing the way consumers access to credit. On Friday, we saw Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) partnering with Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) to gain access to its ‘buy now, pay later’ checkout option. This feature will be available to certain Amazon customers in the U.S. with plans for a broader rollout in the coming months.