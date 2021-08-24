There’s a rush on to fund fintech in Africa
Hello and welcome to Protocol | Fintech! This Tuesday: why Africa's the next big fintech market, Coinbase's product chief's bitcoin conversion moment and Visa's NFT purchase. What most people know about fintech in Africa may start and end with M-PESA. A big investment in a digital payments startup based in the continent's largest country may change that, as investors size up the fast growth in the region's mobile and internet usage and a young, growing population.www.protocol.com
