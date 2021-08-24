Cancel
3 Disney stores inside New Jersey malls set to close, leaving 1 store remaining across state

By News 12 Staff
Disney store locations at Jackson Premium Outlets, Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, Menlo Park Mall in Edison and Deptford Mall are all set to close.

This means the store at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth will be the only Disney store left in New Jersey.

The move to close the stores comes as Disney attempts to focus more on online shopping and shift away from physical locations.

Earlier, Disney closed the Store at Freehold Raceway Mall. It also has closed stores at Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, Bergen Town Center and Bridgewater Commons.

The upcoming closures follow an announcement in March that the company plans to close at least 60 stores this year in North America.

