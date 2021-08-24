Cancel
Book excerpt: Our chemical world and chronic illness

By Joanna Malaczynski-Moore
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an excerpt from the new book Silent Winter: Our Chemical World and Chronic Illness. Chemistry is essential to all life on Earth. Indeed, it is a combination of radiation and chemistry that caused life to form on this planet. The chemical environment found within each of our bodies is a complex orchestra that has evolved in the natural world over an unfathomable amount of time. We developed into increasingly sophisticated creatures through the manipulation of our own internal body chemistry over countless generations. And chemistry continues to facilitate every single life-supporting function—no matter how small—within every living being on Earth. This includes the bacteria, fungi, plants, animals, and us.

