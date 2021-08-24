HEAT ALERT: Sunshine, temps in the 90s today as possible heat wave ready to engulf state

The temperature is expected to rise this week, beginning today across New Jersey, with the possibility of a heat wave.

A heat advisory is in place for parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties.

News 12 New Jersey Meteorologist James Gregorio says temperatures will increase today into the low-90s, under hazy sunshine.

Tonight will see mainly clear skies with temperatures in the low-70s. Conditions will be muggy.

Wednesday will see temperatures in the low-90s with mostly sunny skies. The weather will be mostly clear overnight with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Thursday will again see temperatures in the low-90s under partly cloudy skies. A stray rain shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Friday will also see temperatures in the low-90s