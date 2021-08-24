Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Introducing The Modern Board

By Alan Murray
Fortune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Today Fortune launches a new service, The Modern Board, in partnership with Diligent, which produces collaboration tools for boards. We’ll be upping our coverage of corporate board issues, spotlighting the most innovative boards, and launching a new hub focusing on board concerns, and a new newsletter serving the board community. You can find the hub here, and sign up for the newsletter here.

fortune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Great Britain#Fda Approval#The Modern Board#Ceo Daily#Today Fortune#Diligent#Esg#Fda#Pfizer#Pentagon#The Business Roundtable#Brt#Leadership Next#Spotify#Covid#Stmicro#Infineon#Malaysian#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
FAA
Related
BusinessFortune

Apple to require all U.S. employees to report vaccination status

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Apple Inc. is asking all U.S. employees to report their vaccination status, marking the latest move in a COVID-19 campaign that has stopped short of mandating shots. The iPhone maker has asked the employees to...
BusinessFortune

Google delays office return to January due to COVID surge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Google is once again postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-January, in addition to requiring all employees to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The highly contagious Delta...
SoftwareFortune

Stakeholder capitalism puts more power into the hands of employees

Some Fortune-related news this morning: Our longtime partner, the Great Place to Work Institute, has been acquired by UKG, a provider of human capital software solutions formed last year by the merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos Inc. Since 1998, Great Place to Work has powered Fortune’s annual 100 Best...
BusinessFortune

The number of Chinese companies looking to go private ramp up

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. It’s no secret: Chinese companies listed in the U.S. are riding a rollercoaster they’d rather not be on. On one end of the...
PoliticsGovExec.com

Blueprints for Modern Government Channel!

For most organizations, the supply chain serves as the cornerstone of business operations. It’s the main conduit for sourcing goods and materials. It’s also the primary channel for moving products out to customers. The global supply chain is dynamic, growing in size and complexity, and vulnerable to threats (like natural disasters, accidents, or malicious attacks). Organizations need to adapt to that landscape -- to identify, protect, maintain resilient supply chain operations. This program, presented by KPMG, will examine the supply chain marketplace and best practices for managing attacks, closing security gaps, and improving delivery at the federal and state levels.
Internetfinextra.com

Afterpay introduces in-app ads

AfterPay, the Australian BNPL giant being acquired by Square, has launched a suite of advertising products for brands it works with. Afterpay Ads lets firms place featured adverts across the BNPL firm's app to boost their promotions, products and offers. The service uses a pay-for-performance model - brands choose the...
Businessomahanews.net

Five Stalwarts taking over the Indian Broking Industry

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'The business or service of buying and selling goods or assets for others' - The dictionary meaning of Broking is straightsimple, however, is it really as facile as it sounds? Well, that is what Arklan, a reputed broking firm, flourishing in the domain of Real estate aims at doing for its clients.
Businessirmagazine.com

How to prepare for Nasdaq’s board diversity rules

The SEC on August 6 approved Nasdaq’s proposed board diversity rules. The rules require Nasdaq-listed companies to disclose annually statistical information on board diversity using a standardized board diversity matrix. The rules also require companies to have or explain why they do not have at least two diverse directors. To...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

The Modern Board: To navigate new challenges, corporate boards need a new mindset

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Over the past 18 months, seismic changes have come to the business and non-profit worlds. These changes were long in the making, but have been accelerated by the pandemic, a summer of racial and social reckoning, escalating cyberattacks, and accelerating climate change impacts. And they have profound implications for how boards of directors operate and interact with their organizations.
BusinessZDNet

Samsung to spend $205 billion across 3 years for 'strategic businesses'

Samsung said on Tuesday it will spend 240 trillion won, approximately $205 billion, over the next three years as part of efforts to become a leader in what it calls "strategically important industries". These industries include semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, telecommunications, and emerging technologies such as AI and robotics. The 240 trillion...
Irving, TXalachuachronicle.com

InterMed Acquires Modern Biomedical

The InterMed Group, a Granite Bridge Partners company, announced today the acquisition of Modern Biomedical & Imaging, Inc., an Irving, Texas-based provider of comprehensive asset management and healthcare technology management programs. Modern is an established provider of healthcare technology management services, known for quality and excellence in clinical and diagnostic equipment service and on-site maintenance.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Enterprise Ict Spending Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2027 | Apple, Microsoft, Google, Dell

Worldwide Enterprise Ict Spending Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Enterprise Ict Spending Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, Google, Dell, Amazon Web Services, Apple, IBM, Adobe, Oracle, HP & SAP.
BusinessFortune

This tech founder is now Singapore’s richest person

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Forrest Li, Sea Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has become Singapore’s richest person as shares of his company surged. Li, who was born in China and later became a Singapore citizen,...
BusinessFortune

Will the war for talent spur dealmaking?

Talent is a priority for companies this year, according to KPMG CEO Paul Knopp. Burnt out workers are looking for new jobs while companies are doing the previously unthinkable—raising wages—in a bid to keep them. At the same time in venture capital, startups are raising and hiring left and right as they grow rapidly.
BusinessFortune

Allbirds plots big store expansion, but warns of enduring losses in IPO filing

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Wool sneaker maker Allbirds is ready to fly the private ownership coop. The company on Tuesday filed its initial public offering prospectus and it reveals a growing company with big ambitions, with sizeable losses to match. Allbirds, which created a sensation in 2016 with comfy stylish wool shoes that became de rigueur for the Silicon Valley and environmentally conscious set such as actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has also tapped into general consumers' growing interest in sustainably produced footwear and apparel.
EnvironmentFortune

The climate emergency could have an unexpected effect on rich countries

Good morning. David Meyer here in Berlin, filling in for Alan. One of the most obvious economic effects of the climate emergency relates to food production, but a new study points out something that might not be so apparent: that economically advanced countries might take a worse hit than low-income countries, even though the latter may be taking the brunt of climate change itself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy