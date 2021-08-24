Introducing The Modern Board

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Today Fortune launches a new service, The Modern Board, in partnership with Diligent, which produces collaboration tools for boards. We’ll be upping our coverage of corporate board issues, spotlighting the most innovative boards, and launching a new hub focusing on board concerns, and a new newsletter serving the board community. You can find the hub here, and sign up for the newsletter here.