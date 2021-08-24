Atlantic City casino earns bounce back after virus closures

Eight of Atlantic City’s nine casinos were profitable in the second quarter of this year as business improved and gamblers were eager to return in person.

The casinos collectively posted a gross operating profit of $185 million in April, May and June of this year.

The casinos were closed for the entire second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic; they had an operating loss of $112.4 million then.

But compared with the second quarter of 2019, before the coronavirus was circulating, this year’s second-quarter profits were up more than 16%.

Bally's was the only casino with an operating loss this quarter.

By WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press.