County College of Morris to begin semester with mostly online classes

The County College of Morris has announced it will be switching to mostly online learning for the first seven weeks to start the upcoming semester.

STATE OF OUR SCHOOLS: Back-to-school resources

A majority of in-person classes in Randolph will resume Oct. 27.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines

By then, students and employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test every week.