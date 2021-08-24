County College of Morris to begin semester with mostly online classes
The County College of Morris has announced it will be switching to mostly online learning for the first seven weeks to start the upcoming semester.
A majority of in-person classes in Randolph will resume Oct. 27.
By then, students and employees will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show a negative test every week.
