Iron Gate Developers Explain Health and Stamina Tweaks in Valheim DLC

A huge new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week, complete with new DLC, all of which was free. Despite this, players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia game were divided over the update, with some taking umbrage with the aforementioned DLC, which included an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand and a few cosmetic items. In other words, nothing crazy, and nothing like CD Projekt Red has promised players will get with the two expansions. Still, many players were quick to complain about both the update and the DLC, which prompted a developer on the game to defend it.