Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Iron Gate Developers Explain Health and Stamina Tweaks in Valheim DLC

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent spotlight video uploaded to the official Valheim YouTube channel expanded on the resource changes coming in Hearth and Home. The video was uploaded to Iron Gate's Channel on Monday, Aug. 16, and focused on how players could use food to affect their combat and playstyles. According to the narration, because food has been broken down into specific categories that adhere to its benefits toward health and stamina, respectively, this has also changed how the game uses those resources.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamina#Design#Valheim Dlc#Valheim Youtube#Iron Gate#Hearth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Valheim – Hearth and Home Update Buffs Tower Shields

Iron Gate Studio has released a new video for Valheim’s upcoming Hearth and Home update, this time focusing on shields and blocking. With the changes to food and blocking power now scaling off of one’s max HP, the developer is tweaking shields to provide more defensive options. The Tower Shield is getting a straight buff and will knock back foes that attack it.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Iron Gate Unveils Shield and Blocking Tweaks Coming in Valheim 'Hearth and Home' DLC

A new spotlight video from Iron Gate Studios, the developer of Valheim, outlined how blocking will be affected in the new DLC. The video was uploaded to the official Iron Gate YouTube channel early on Monday, Aug. 23, and followed suit with other short spotlight clips. At just under a minute long, the studio's narrator explained how each specific type of shield will be affected once Hearth and Home officially drops. This DLC will be the first major content update for the game—which provides a unique opportunity for developers to make major system changes.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Valheim’s shields are changing with the Hearth and Home update

As you may know, Valheim has a major update on the way. Called Hearth and Home, it’s the next big milestone on the Valheim updates roadmap, and we’ve already seen that it’ll make some changes to how blocking and staggering, food, and gold hoarding will work, thanks to some explainers developer Iron Gate’s been sharing. Now, we’ve got the lowdown on some changes coming to an important bit of every Viking’s kit: shields.
Video GamesComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Defends New DLC

A huge new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week, complete with new DLC, all of which was free. Despite this, players of the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia game were divided over the update, with some taking umbrage with the aforementioned DLC, which included an alternative appearance for Johnny Silverhand and a few cosmetic items. In other words, nothing crazy, and nothing like CD Projekt Red has promised players will get with the two expansions. Still, many players were quick to complain about both the update and the DLC, which prompted a developer on the game to defend it.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Valheim Hearth & Home Release Date: Valheim first free update

Valheim came out earlier this year and took Steam by storm. Thousands of vikings made their settlements and hunted down epic monsters. However, the game is still in its early development phase, with Valheim developers Iron Gate Studio vowing to bring even more content into the game. This coming September, Valheim Hearth & Home will be getting a brand-new update pack that brings new content to the game. It will be the first in a series of content drops, and we now also have information on Valheim Hearth & Home release date.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

DokeV developers explain their wild open world creature-collector

Imagine a spectrum of videogame trailers, with "meaninglessly vague cinematic trailer" at one end and "explicit and lengthy gameplay footage" at the other. DokeV sits firmly in the latter category, but it's proven no less baffling as someone trying to get a handle on what the game is about. After...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

DokeV developers explain what that weird GTA: Babies game is actually about

During yesterday's Opening Night Live stream at Gamescom we got a look at a new game called DokeV that, quite frankly, baffled all of us. Developed by Black Desert Online studio Pearl Abyss, it was described as "a casual, open world adventure filled with lovable stories" that has players collecting creatures called Dokebi, who "live side-by-side with humans and encourage people's dreams from which they gain strength."
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Complete the Most Portal Distance Challenge in Splitgate

A difficulty many players are facing in the first week of Season 0 is how to complete the most portal distance challenge in Splitgate. Combat revolving around portals is what Splitgate is known for, so it only makes sense that the game has a weekly challenge entirely focused on just that. Each weekly challenge completed earns the player 10,000 experience points and completing all six earns the player an additional prize.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Into the Riders Republic Beta

Riders Republic's beta opened to the public Wednesday, allowing everyone who's curious a chance to try out the massively multiplayer extreme sports title ahead of its release. Although the beta was originally available only to those who received a special invitation from publisher Ubisoft, it has since been made playable for anyone who signs up. Here's how to get in on the action.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Call of Duty Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha Streaks

From Aug. 27 through Aug. 29 Playstation players will have the opportunity to participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard alpha. In that alpha, there is a new multi-arena survival game mode known as Champion Hill. The Killstreak mechanic that Call of Duty is famous for has been modified slightly to cater to the round-based style of Champion hill. Known simply as "streaks," these rewards are bought rather than earned through fragging multiple opponents without dying. Most of them are activated immediately at the beginning of a round, giving that team an early advantage.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is The Ascent Cross Platform?

The Ascent is an action-shooter RPG filled with high-intensity PvE firefights set in the cyberpunk world of Veles. With the title inviting players to play the entire game alone or together with up to three friends in local or online co-op, here's the breakdown of whether or not The Ascent has cross-platform compatibility.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How Much are the Animal Crossing Puma Shoes?

Animal Crossing Puma Shoes are coming to shelves and sites soon. Yes, you heard that right. On Thursday, Puma released a cryptic tweet hinting at an upcoming crossover with Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons, now there's finally more information. Here's what you need to know, everything from design to price about the Animal Crossing Puma Shoes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy