Iron Gate Developers Explain Health and Stamina Tweaks in Valheim DLC
A recent spotlight video uploaded to the official Valheim YouTube channel expanded on the resource changes coming in Hearth and Home. The video was uploaded to Iron Gate's Channel on Monday, Aug. 16, and focused on how players could use food to affect their combat and playstyles. According to the narration, because food has been broken down into specific categories that adhere to its benefits toward health and stamina, respectively, this has also changed how the game uses those resources.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0