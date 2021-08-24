Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

World of darts pays tribute to ‘lovely man’ Kyle Anderson following Australian’s death aged 33

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xx1eR_0bb5Exxq00
Australian darts player Kyle Anderson has died (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

Australian Kyle Anderson has died at the age of 33, the Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed.

Anderson played in seven World Championships after making his debut in the 2012-13 event and held a PDC Tour card from 2014 until this year.

His greatest spell came as he won a Players Championship and then the Auckland Darts Masters on the World Series of Darts circuit in 2017. He also had a nine-dart finish in the World Championship to his name.

Anderson had returned to Australia at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year and relinquished his Tour card in January as he opted to stay in his homeland for family reasons.

PDC president Barry Hearn said: “We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle’s family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children.

“Kyle’s achievements in his short-lived career were outstanding, notably his Auckland Darts Masters win, and a fitting reward for the sacrifices he made to follow his dream.

“He was a popular player on the Tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world.”

Anderson spent four weeks in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 shortly after returning to Australia from the UK at the end of March 2020.

He posted a picture, seemingly of himself in hospital, on his Instagram on August 10 alongside the caption: “Getting all too regular now.”

No cause of death has been revealed for Anderson, nicknamed ‘The Original’.

Tributes poured in from Anderson’s peers, with three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen tweeting: “A lovely man and always fun to be with, very sorry to hear about Kyle. We had many great games and a fantastic player. A credit to Australian and world darts. RIP mate.”

Phil Taylor, a 14-time world champion, posted: “What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. @KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family.”

Gerwyn Price wrote: “Such awful news to wake up to Kyle you was the nicest person in darts always had time for everyone you will be sadly missed sending all my love and strength to your wife and young family RIP brother.”

Anderson’s compatriot Simon Whitlock posted: “Totally gutted to wake to the terrible news about Kyle. Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man. Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed Kyle but never forgotten – tragic.”

Gary Anderson said: “Such an inspiration to others I cant believe it sending our love & support to your family & friends. You was one of the nicest guys in darts & we will all miss you! Rip cuz @KyleDarts.”

Adrian Lewis tweeted: “Devastated to hear the news of Kyle Anderson passing away, sending our sincere condolences to Kyle’s wife and children and all of their family.”

Stephen Bunting wrote: “Absolutely gutted hearing the news this morning. RIP Kyle Anderson. The darts world hasn’t been the same with you not around brother. You always made me laugh every time we met. Never a dull moment with you around. We are all gonna miss you mate. Xx”

James Wade posted: “Devastated to wake up to the news this morning of Kyle passing away. He will be missed by all. Kyle was a great funny guy. Always made me laugh! Sending thoughts to all your family.”

Daryl Gurney said: “Rest in peace ‘bro’. Can’t believe the news this morning so so sad the nicest man in darts. Rest well Kyle.”

Mark Webster tweeted: “Awful news about Kyle Anderson. A great guy who made massive sacrifices to pursue his dream. Rip mate.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wade
Person
Barry Hearn
Person
Stephen Bunting
Person
Gerwyn Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darts#Lovely Man#Australian#Pdc Tour#Auckland Darts Masters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Kyle Anderson, world champion darts player, dead at 33

Kyle Anderson, a world champion darts player from Australia, has died, the Professional Darts Corporation said Monday. He was 33. Anderson competed in the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) from 2012 to 2021 and in the British Darts Organization from 2006 to 2012. He was also the 2017 Auckland Darts Masters champion.
GolfNew York Post

Darts legend Kyle Anderson dead at 33

Kyle Anderson, a decorated Australian darts player, has died. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) confirmed his death on Monday in a statement. Anderson was 33. “We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle’s family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children,” PDC president Barry Hearn said. “He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world.”
Sportsdartsnews.com

Former Auckland Darts Masters champion Kyle Anderson passes away

The darting world has woken up to some more sad news on Tuesday morning with the passing of Australian darting star, Kyle Anderson at the age of 33. This news was announced by the Professional Darts Players Association at around 7:00am BST. 'The Original' first qualified for the 2013 PDC...
Sportsdartsnews.com

How to watch 2021 Hungarian Darts Trophy live this weekend

The Hungarian Darts Trophy is the next tournament on the PDC calendar and sees a return of the European Tour between Friday 3 to Sunday 5 September. This will all be streamed via a live stream from the Hungarian city of Budapest which is the setting for the first European Tour of the season. Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright will be in action during this tournament.
Golfdartsnews.com

Smith claims MAD affiliated Tonbridge Open, Cross loses in Quarter-Finals

With the European Tour starting an action packed foray of darts heading towards the World Championship, players have headed to local opens to get practice in. These have included as usual the likes of Simon Whitlock as well as Rob Cross and in the case of the MAD affiliated Tonbridge Open, Ross Smith who won 5-2 in the final.
Sportsdartsnews.com

VIDEO: Adams produces latest nine-dart finish in Online Darts League

The Online Darts League has added another nine-dart finish to its roll of honour with Martin Adams producing the perfect leg this morning against Jamie Caven. Adams produced a nine-dart finish previously during the Icons of Darts League and joins Richie Burnett last week as well as James Richardson (twice) and Arron Monk (once on the roll of honour.
TennisThe Independent

David Smith: Boccia’s Ronnie O’Sullivan savours more Paralympic glory

David Smith is remarkably candid about his sporting ability, which you can take as gold medal self-deprecation after claiming his third Paralympic title. “I swim like a brick, I can’t run, I’d be rubbish at goalball, useless at sitting volleyball and my teammates can tell you I’m absolutely crap at table tennis,” he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy