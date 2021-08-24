Reports: BG City Schools start day pushed back due to heat

Bowling Green City Schools students will get to hold onto summer just a little bit longer.

The Sentinel-Tribune reports that school will now start on Monday, Aug 30, not Wednesday, Aug. 25 like was previously planned due to the hot temperatures forecasted for this week, according to Superintendent Francis Scruci.

In an email sent out to parents on Monday, Scruci said classrooms were monitored and found to be in the mid-90s with no students or staff in the building.

Our First Alert Weather Team is reporting extreme heat and humidity for the week, with temperatures in the low 90s until the weekend.

"Our goal is to get students back in the building, but with these extreme temperatures it would be counter-productive," Scruci said in the email.

Bowling Green Middle School and Crim Elementary are the only BG City School buildings that have air conditioning, according to the Sentinel-Tribune.

"This has not been an easy decision and certainly has been a focus for the past several days," Scruci's email continues. "I truly believe this is in the best interest of our student's health and safety. I continued to hold out hope that the forecasts would change but to no avail, thus making this decision necessary.