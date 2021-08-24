Cancel
Arsenal duo Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette available to face West Brom

newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
Martin Odegaard is available for Arsenal (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Martin Odegaard and Alexandre Lacazette are available for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup trip to West Brom.

The Gunners say midfielder Odegaard has now received full clearance to play following his £30million permanent switch from Real Madrid.

Striker Lacazette is back in full training following his positive Covid-19 test having missed the opening two matches of the season, defeats by Brentford and Chelsea.

Summer signing Ben White also tested positive ahead of the Chelsea match and will not be available on Wednesday.

Kieran Tierney has returned to full training after suffering from cramps in his thigh on Sunday and Hector Bellerin will have a late check on a thigh problem.

