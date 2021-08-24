Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Restaurant owner hits back at customer for ‘appalling’ complaint on Facebook

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boss of a new restaurant hit back at a customer for their negative review online. The customer’s review on Facebook forced the owner at Marshall’s, a restaurant in Teesside, to share the other side of the story. In the complaint, the customer “Neil” claimed his party waited 40 minutes...

districtchronicles.com

Comments / 304

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies And Gentleman#Ladies And Gentlemen#Pub#Cooking#Food Drink#Cctv#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Local restaurant temporarily closes due to lack of employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local restaurants are desperate to retain workers, some resorting to drastic measures. One restaurant owner is temporarily closing her doors until she finds long-term employees. She’s looking for experienced workers who know their way around a kitchen, are passionate about food, and most of all committed.
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Restaurantsmashed.com

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Big Problem Customers Have With McDonald's Saweetie Meal

This week, the anticipated Saweetie's McDonald's meal launched. Naturally, people had opinions about the latest in McDonald's line of celebrity meals. On Reddit, that opinion is negative. Redditors' issue is with the pricing of the meal. "It's $10 for a big Mac meal with a 4 piece nug," one user...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Leave A Restaurant Immediately If You Notice The Floor Is Sticky

It's never a good sign to notice a sticky floor at a restaurant. It can mean many things, ranging from the mundane spilled drink to the more disgusting scenarios that are best left unsaid. There's nothing quite as annoying as sitting in a booth at your favorite restaurant and, suddenly, having to peel your arm off a sticky tabletop. Who can forget the sound of their shoe soles slapping against the sticky tiles or the wet floor of a restaurant's bathroom floor and the main dining area?
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Employees Are Begging You To Not Try This TikTok Checkout Hack

Aldi is a popular grocery store with many price-conscious shoppers because it's a great place to get quality goods at low prices. It's able to keep prices so low because it's a fairly no-frills store, focusing instead on providing the lowest prices possible by keeping all the bells and whistles to a minimum. One of the ways the brand does this is by having customers bag their own items, which frees up cashiers to move the line along as quickly as possible.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Popeyes Fans Think This Popular Meal Deal May Be Gone Forever

What seems like a minor inconvenience might turn into a huge disappointment for dedicated Popeyes fans. Imagine you log into the Popeyes app with a craving for their perfectly crispy chicken tenders, expecting to order the 2 Can Dine meal deal that comes with six of the savory tenders, two sides of your choice, and two biscuits. You scroll through the app, unable to find your favorite meal. Unfortunately, this situation appears to be a reality and the chain has yet to make an official statement about it (via Eat This, Not That!).

Comments / 0

Community Policy