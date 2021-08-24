Cancel
‘The Morning Show’ Star Bel Powley, ‘The Witcher’s’ Emma Appleton to Lead ‘Everything I Know About Love’ TV Adaptation

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
The TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s bestselling novel about surviving your 20s, Everything I Know About Love , has found its cast.

Bel Powley ( The Morning Show , Informer , Diary of a Teenage Girl ) and Emma Appleton ( Pistol , The Witcher , Traitors ) will play Birdy (Powley) and Maggie (Appleton), two childhood best friends whose love story is central to the seven-part series, being made for BBC One by NBCUniversal International Studios-owned Working Title Television.

Joining the two are Marli Siu ( Alex Rider ) playing Nell, Jordan Peters ( Pirates , Gangs of London ) playing Neil and making their on-screen TV debuts are Aliyah Odoffin playing Amara, Connor Finch playing Street; and Ryan Bown in his breakout role as Nathan. China Moo-Young ( Intergalactic , Harlots ) directs.

Set in a 2012 London house-share with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early 2000s, Everything I Know About Love is described as an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?

“I am beyond thrilled with every actor we have on board for Everything I Know About Love ,” said Alderton. “[Casting director] Aisha Bywaters has helped us find our dream cast and we are so excited to see them inhabit the world of the show and bring its stories and relationships to life.”

Created and adapted by Alderton, Everything I Know About Love is is executive produced by Jo McClellan for the BBC, Alderton, and Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television; and produced by Simon Maloney. It was commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama.

The series — which will begin begin filming imminently in Manchester and London, and is set to air on the BBC in 2022 — will be distributed by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

