Marvel fans had a lot of hopes for the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer but perhaps the highest hope was that the trailer would confirm Charlie Cox's appearance in the eagerly-anticipated film as Matt Murdock, marking the actor's return to the role since the cancellation of Netflix's Daredevil in 2018. Unfortunately for fans, there was no such appearance, and when it comes to talking about various theories about him appearing in the film Cox doesn't really want to talk too much about it. The actor told Steve Varley (via The Direct) he wouldn't want to ruin the surprise of a potential Marvel return.