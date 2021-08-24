Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia man sentenced for fraud scheme that affected maritime safety

By WorkBoat Staff
 9 days ago

A Virginia man was sentenced last week to 45 months in prison for mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. According to court documents, from July 2016 to December 2019, Lamont Godfrey, 43, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Eugene Johnson, 46, of Manteca, Calif.; Shunmanique Willis, 44, of Richmond, Texas; and Alonzo Williams, 46, of Pineville, La.; acted in concert to create counterfeit certificates from the Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy (MAMA) and sell them to merchant mariners for a profit.

