EMSA Extends Heat Alert Through Tuesday

By News 9
news9.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEMSA will continue their Medical Heat Alert through Tuesday as high temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 90s. This is the seventh Medical Heat Alert that EMSA has issued. Five people were treated for heat related illnesses on Monday. Stay with the News 9 weather team to keep...

Deschutes County, ORKTVZ

Air quality alert extended for southern Deschutes County

The DEQ air quality alert that was set to expire Wednesday morning has been extended for southern Deschutes County all the way through Friday at 11 a.m. Air quality levels have been in the "good" range for all of Central Oregon so far Wednesday, but expect those to dip just a bit as more smoke is expected to roll in from the Bull Springs Fire near the Mt. Hood National Forest and the Schneider Springs Fire burning in Washington state.
Texas StateKWTX

Heat Advisory extended through Thursday for parts of Central Texas

September is here...and as far as the rest of this week goes, a ridge of high pressure is in control. This keeps the summer-like temperatures in play. We’ve actually had one of our hottest stretches of the summer heat these past few days. A Heat Advisory has been extended through tomorrow for Waco, Temple, & Killeen and areas east of the I-35 corridor, until 7 PM. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s to low 100s while heat index values will climb as hot as 109°. There may be a stray shower or two tomorrow, but rain chances are about 10% or less & mainly east of I-35. We go completely dry Friday through Labor Day weekend with more upper 90s and triple-digit temperatures in the forecast. We’ll be flirting with the century mark over the weekend and if we hit 100 - it would end our streak that’s lasted since Sept 1st of last year!
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Oklahoma City’s EMSA Medical Heat Alert continues for 12th day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – EMSA is continuing its ongoing Medical Heat Alert after treating multiple Oklahoma City metro residents for heat-related illness. Paramedics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. The current Medical Heat Alert, the seventh of the summer, was activated on Aug. 21.
Environmentnews9.com

Hot And Muggy Again With Slightly Stronger Winds

Hot and muggy again on your Thursday. Winds will be a little stronger out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Heat index values will range from 100 to 108 across the state. There is a very slight chance of isolated showers and storms today. Most locations will be dry.

