ESA Astronaut Corps: Much more applications than hoped, patience required

After the most recent selection round for astronauts brought in significantly more applications than hoped, the European Space Agency is now asking for your patience. While some submissions were rejected because the necessary requirements were not met, more than 80 percent of the outstanding applications still have to be examined. The ESA has now announced. The first candidates have already been invited to a review day, and this process will continue until the end of the year. Everyone should be informed about the decision regarding the application and invited if necessary by November.