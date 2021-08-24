Cancel
The Latest: Scotland to hold public inquiry into coronavirus

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Scotland says it will hold a public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic by authorities, starting by the end of the year. The Scottish government says the judge-led probe will “scrutinize decisions taken in the course of this pandemic and learn lessons for future pandemics.” It will look at deaths and other health impacts along with the economic and social effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

