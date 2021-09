How does the information companies collect fall into the wrong hands? Sometimes insiders sell it, and sometimes targeted hacking springs the leak, but most often, personally identifiable information gets out through misconfigured services or programs. Adding to mountains of evidence of just that, researchers from UpGuard found that personally identifiable information from 38 million people had been exposed. The source of the leak is some poorly configured Web applications created with the Microsoft Power Apps platform. Fortunately, malefactors do not seem to have gotten access to the information.