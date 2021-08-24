Cancel
Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran’s Special Reunion

By JJ Hayes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors World War II Veteran Martin Adler. Over seven decades, Martin has held onto and cherished a black and white picture. In it, he was a young American soldier and the three Italian children he helped save from the Nazis. On Monday, 97-year-old Martin met those three siblings, in person for the first time since the war. As he held they hands and they all smiled, Martin did what he did all those years ago, he handed out bars of American chocolate. Thank you Martin for your bravery and THANK YOU for your service.

