Defence Secretary to prioritise people over pets in Afghanistan evacuation

Shropshire Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Farthing, known as “Pen”, founded the Nowzad animal shelter in Kabul rescuing dogs, cats and donkeys. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he will prioritise people over pets as he hit back at suggestions that the evacuation of an animal charity from Afghanistan was blocked. Paul Farthing, known as “Pen”,...

Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
Public Safetywashingtonnewsday.com

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women.

According to an Afghan witness, the Taliban has begun torturing women. Since the Taliban seized power on August 15, when the United States and its allies withdrew the majority of their military forces from Afghanistan, a woman in Afghanistan has said that she has witnessed the Taliban abusing women. Public...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Pen Farthing’s Afghan staff left behind as animal charity boss evacuated from Kabul with dogs and cats

A former royal marine who founded an animal shelter in Kabul has been forced to leave staff behind in Afghanistan as he evacuates the crisis-hit country with 173 cats and dogs.Staff of the animal charity Nowzad, who helped bring pets to the airport in a convoy of two cattle trucks, were prevented from entering the military-controlled area at Kabul airport despite having been granted visas for the UK.Pen Farthing told The Sun that armed Taliban militants had prevented his Afghan staff from boarding the private charter flight to Britain.He said staff who had driven with him to the airport...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)

