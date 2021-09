Fall may be the season when you start covering up against the cold, but this season will still provide many opportunities to show off your best costume and fine jewelry pieces, with watch and jewelry sales in 2021 amounting to a whopping $7.6 billion (as reported by IBISWorld). The penchant for eclecticism that was so prevalent at the start of the year will continue, with jewelry lovers saying a definitive ‘no’ to matching looks and a ‘yes’ to mixed and matched and stacked pieces. If you are ready to make another jewelry purchase for the cooler seasons, take notice of the following hot trends.