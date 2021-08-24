Cancel
Kandiyohi County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kandiyohi, McLeod, Meeker, Stearns by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 04:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kandiyohi; McLeod; Meeker; Stearns The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meeker County in central Minnesota Northwestern McLeod County in central Minnesota Southern Stearns County in central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota * Until 530 AM CDT. * At 443 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or 13 miles northeast of Willmar, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Paynesville around 450 AM CDT. Grove City around 455 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Watkins and Kimball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

