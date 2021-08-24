Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 21:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-251345- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0022.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.2.ER.210823T1845Z.210825T0600Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 945 PM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM EDT Tuesday was 20.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.3 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 20.3 Tue 9 pm EDT 19.9 19.5 19.1

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, NJ
State
New Jersey State
City
Millington, NJ
City
Roseland, NJ
City
Pine Brook, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Chatham, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Eagle Rock#Extreme Weather#Essex Morris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

A sharply divided Supreme Court on Wednesday night refused to block a Texas law that bans most abortions, leaving the country’s most restrictive abortion measure intact. Just before midnight, the court denied an emergency request from abortion providers to block the law, issuing a 5-4 ruling with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's three liberal justices in dissent.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. U.S. President Joe Biden approved a declaration of emergency in California and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy