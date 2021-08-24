Improve Your Life with a New Career: Buffalo Job Fair

As the return of school nears, there's help for Buffalo parents who may be struggling with getting their children the school supplies they need. Students in Western New York will head back to class on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, and things will be different than 2020 (at least for now). Kids will be back in class and on campus, which means they'll need things like book bags, pencils, paper, notebooks and other supplies they may not have used as much during virtual learning. The good news is that there are four upcoming school supply giveaways to help parents and students in need.