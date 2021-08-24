Improve Your Life with a New Career: Buffalo Job Fair
If you are looking for an opportunity to improve your life with a new career, there is a big job fair in Buffalo that you should attend. Here's what you need to know. The Buffalo Employment Training Center is hosting a job fair for people seeking opportunities in Buffalo. The 'Back to Work Job and Training Opportunity Fair' is happening tomorrow, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 10 am to 2 pm. It will take place at the Delavan Grider Community Center, located at 877 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215.wblk.com
