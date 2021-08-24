Philippines' Duterte To Run For Vice President, Says Party

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday dismissed US concerns over threats to democracy in the North African country more than a month after he suspended parliament, raising charges of a coup. "There is no reason to worry about the subject of freedom, justice and democracy" in Tunisia, Saied said in a statement from his office during a visit by a high-level US delegation. The president said he took the "exceptional measures" in July in line with the constitution to "respond to the expectations of the people against a backdrop of political, economic and social crisis". Jon Finer, the US deputy national security advisor, and Washington's top diplomat for the Middle East, Joey Hood, met both Saied and civil society leaders in Tunis on Friday.