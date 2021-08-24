Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

ispace Unveils Next Generation Lunar Lander for its 3rd Lunar Mission Targeting 2024 Launch

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lander, larger in size and payload design capacity, is planned to be designed and manufactured in the US. Colorado Springs, Colo. (ispace PR) – Today, ispace, inc. (ispace) unveiled its next generation lunar lander, Series 2, which the company plans to first use for its third lunar mission (Mission 3), as well as subsequent future missions. Standing at approximately 9 ft tall and 14 ft wide (approx. 2.7 m tall by 4.2 m wide), including its legs, it is larger in both size and customer payload design capacity than ispace’s first-generation lander model, Series 1, which the company is developing for its first and second missions.

parabolicarc.com

