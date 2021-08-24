Stories in WNIT film about St. Joe River's history surprise even experts

The St. Joseph River every day and yet rarely — if ever — hear the tale of a giant, bare-knuckle boxer who ventured into a South Bend tavern. Charles "Infant” Freeman had come to seek justice with a tavern owner who’d been cheating his fellow polemen, the men who pushed cargo down the river in flat, barge-like rafts. Described in old historical essays as “half crocodile, half alligator,” filmmaker Pat Wisniewski said, these burly characters were like semi drivers in the time of settlers.