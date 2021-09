Growing their brood! 90 Day Fiancé couple Loren Brovanik (née Goldstone) gave birth to baby No. 2 with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik The couple welcomed another baby boy. “Wow! And just like that, we’re a family of four!” the pair, who are not revealing the name of their new bundle of joy at this time, told Us Weekly in a statement. “It’s so surreal! We are so excited to bring Babyboten home and see Shai being the best big brother!”