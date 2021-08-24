Smart shopping-New study ranks the top countries with the savviest consumers

They say, the future is already here, but just not evenly distributed. While you’re reading this, someone in Japan just bought a cup of steaming hot noodles from a vending machine, someone in Seattle just picked up a few products and walked out of the Amazon store without paying and someone in rural India just received money on Google Pay for a homemade pickle order. Retail is constantly evolving in many ways within each country and India is going through an interesting phase as well. Overall, India has managed to leapfrog so many retail trends and is now honing its retail game to grab a larger share of the future. Here is a peek at what may be in store for the post-pandemic retail consumer.