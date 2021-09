Last month, young Los Angeles jazz legend Kamasi Washington headlined the Hollywood Bowl, and his set featured a very cool surprise. Metallica’s Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo joined Washington and his band onstage, and they helped out on a cover of Metallica’s 1991 deep cut “My Friend Of Misery.” This, of course, is Washington’s contribution to the extremely strange new project The Metallica Blacklist, in which artists like Phoebe Bridgers and Weezer and Chris Stapleton cover tracks from Metallica’s self-titled “Black Album.” Today, Kamasi Washington has shared the studio version of his take on “My Friend Of Misery,” and it’s utterly nuts.