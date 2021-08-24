Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies above $1,800/oz on Fed taper doubts

By Arundhati Sarkar
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

* U.S. business activity growth slowed in August - IHS Markit

* Caution over virus helping gold - analyst

* Palladium extends gains, up nearly 3% (Recasts, updates prices)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Tuesday above the $1,800 per ounce level, helped by speculation that a spike in coronavirus cases may prompt the U.S. Federal Reserve to defer its tapering of monetary stimulus.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,804.30 per ounce by 1056 GMT, after hitting a near three-week high in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,806.90.

The dollar, also considered a ‘safe haven’ asset, stabilised after falling about 0.6% on Monday, with traders looking ahead to this week’s Jackson Hole Federal Reserve symposium.

“The dollar is now very much in the driving seat... and by extension, of course, Jackson Hole,” independent analyst Ross Norman said.

The spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has raised doubts about economic growth, with investors anticipating that the U.S. central bank might delay tapering.

Given that uncertainty, “there’s a degree of caution creeping in, and that’s been clearly supportive of gold”, Norman said.

While gold tends to benefit from stimulus spending given its status as a hedge against inflation risks and currency weakness, it had been caught between mixed signals from Fed officials before the breakout on Monday.

“The fact that gold again breached the $1,800 level says the market is still quite concerned about the Delta variant,” said OCBC Bank economist Howie Lee.

Data showed U.S. business activity growth slowed in August, while Asia’s robust economic recovery from last year lost steam.

Gold’s latest uptick also came despite outflows from exchange-traded funds, such as the SPDR Gold Trust.

But physical demand from retail customers seems to be offsetting the gold ETF outflows, Norman said.

Silver rose 0.2% to $23.70 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.5% to $1,017.79.

Palladium was up 2.8% at $2,465.95 per ounce. Prices climbed 5.5% on Monday. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Mike Harrison and Jan Harvey)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Norman
Person
Howie Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Spot Gold#Spdr Gold Trust#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Ocbc Bank#The Spdr Gold Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessetftrends.com

Economic Data This Week Could Give Gold Prices a Bumpy Ride

Weak dollar or strong dollar, it all adds to the volatility of gold, and this week in particular could prove to be a bumpy ride with an outpouring of economic data ahead. To start the week’s trading session, the dollar decided to take a back seat while gold inched higher.
Businessmining.com

Gold moves above $1,800 after Jackson Hole

The Jackson Hole is over — we left it in the rearview mirror. Gold moved higher in an immediate reaction, but bullish joy may be premature. The 2021 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium “Macroeconomic Policy in an Uneven Economy” is already a thing of the past. It was a stimulating conference with a few interesting presentations. But the key appearance for the financial markets was Powell’s speech. Let’s dig into it!
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks edge higher in cautious trading

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Sept 2 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday supported by oil and chemical companies, while doubts over monetary policy outlook and signs of slowing global growth limited gains across the board.
EconomyMiami Herald

‘Tapering’ timeline? All eyes on the Fed, and the economy

The faster Americans go back to work, the faster an economic safety net will disappear. This is the push-and-pull consequence of the emergency measures put in place during the first scary weeks of the pandemic. In investment circles, the issue is referred to as tapering. When will the Federal Reserve...
U.S. Politicsmorningbrew.com

Tapering, US Fed style

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. For weeks, economists have been waiting for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to talk about one thing: tapering. To marathon runners, tapering is when you progressively decrease your run length leading up to race day so your legs...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls eyed

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds details, updates prices; changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in more than three-weeks against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, as investors awaited U.S. jobs figures later this week for insight into the possible path of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy. The greenback has struggled since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's said at the Jackson Hole conference on Friday that tapering could begin this year, but the central bank was in no hurry to raise interest rates. "If the payrolls number disappoints, then Eurodollar has another excuse to trade higher again because that is going to bring out all the doves again saying the Fed is not going to taper in September," said Erik Bregar, director and head of FX strategy at the Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto. The dollar briefly pared some of its decline on the session after the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan areas showed U.S. single-family home prices rose in June from the prior year at the fastest pace on record. Choppiness for the greenback ensued as a weaker-than-expected Chicago PMI for August saw the dollar trim its decline, only to once again dip after the Conference Board's reading for consumer confidence fell short of expectations. Investors will look to a round of U.S. data later this week to gauge the strength of the labor market, culminating with payrolls numbers due Friday, in an effort to determine when the Fed may begin tightening its policy. "All these releases are having minor influences, but if you are looking for a big move, maybe wait until Friday," said Bregar. Analysts said trade on Tuesday may also be influenced by month-end stock portfolio rebalancing, which could lead to flows into the Canadian dollar, sterling and the Swiss franc and out of the greenback. The dollar index fell 0.256%, with the euro up 0.28% to $1.1828. The dollar hit a low of 92.395 on the day, its lowest level since Aug. 6 but is still up nearly 0.5% for the month. Data earlier in the day showed euro zone inflation surged to a 10-year-high this month, with consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro up by 3%. Sterling strengthened to a two-week high of $1.38010, and was last trading at $1.3799, up 0.30% on the day. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.27% versus the greenback at 109.60 per dollar. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:38 AM (1438 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.4530 92.7060 -0.26% 2.747% +92.7160 +92.3950 Euro/Dollar $1.1830 $1.1797 +0.28% +0.00% +$1.1845 +$1.1796 Dollar/Yen 109.6150 109.9200 -0.27% +0.00% +109.9800 +109.5900 Euro/Yen 129.66 129.65 +0.01% +0.00% +130.1700 +129.6000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9123 0.9172 -0.53% +0.00% +0.9173 +0.9115 Sterling/Dollar $1.3799 $1.3757 +0.32% +0.00% +$1.3803 +$1.3758 Dollar/Canadian 1.2621 1.2608 +0.11% +0.00% +1.2630 +1.2570 Aussie/Dollar $0.7321 $0.7295 +0.37% +0.00% +$0.7341 +$0.7288 Euro/Swiss 1.0792 1.0817 -0.23% +0.00% +1.0832 +1.0783 Euro/Sterling 0.8570 0.8572 -0.02% +0.00% +0.8599 +0.8570 NZ $0.7055 $0.6999 +0.79% +0.00% +$0.7068 +$0.6997 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6810 8.6700 +0.14% +0.00% +8.7015 +8.6290 Euro/Norway 10.2690 10.2330 +0.35% +0.00% +10.2853 +10.2060 Dollar/Sweden 8.6107 8.6251 +0.15% +0.00% +8.6291 +8.5804 Euro/Sweden 10.1878 10.1721 +0.15% +0.00% +10.1930 +10.1580 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Gold steady on caution ahead of US jobs data

BENGALURU (Sept 1): Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus measures. Spot gold was steady at $1,813.93 per ounce by 0109 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% to $1,815.10.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges down after weak factory activity, awaits more cues

SHANGHAI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China's yuan softened against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, after signs of slowdown in factory activity and on expectations of more downward pressure on the Chinese currency. The yuan opened at 6.4620 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 19 pips weaker from the previous late session close. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.480 per dollar prior to market open, not far from the previous fix of 6.4679. "The yuan is fluctuating within a narrow range. The central bank appears to be quite happy where it is now," said a trader at a state lender. "The market is waiting for catalysts. Over the long term, the yuan will likely weaken." Data on Wednesday showed China's factory activity slipped into contraction in August for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years as COVID-19 measures and supply bottlenecks dragged on output. China cut banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in July to bolster a slowing economy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is heading towards tapering. "The PBOC's policy shift is expected to continue with more selective liquidity easing. That should mitigate the downside growth risk in China," wrote Chi Lo, senior economist at BNP Paribas Asset Management, adding the Fed is moving in the opposite direction. But uncertainty remains around when the United States will start to exit its pandemic-era stimulus. U.S. consumer confidence slipped to a six-month low of 113.8 in August, and consumers are also worried about Delta-variant infection cases and higher inflation, DBS Group wrote in a note. In addition, worries over supply shortages would further dampen the U.S. growth outlook in the third quarter, it said. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 98.72, firmer than the previous day's 98.64. The global dollar index rose to 92.775 from the previous close of 92.662. The offshore yuan was trading 0.06 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4582 per dollar. The yuan market at 5:54AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.468 6.4679 0.00% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.4604 -0.03% Divergence from -0.09% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.72 98.64 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.775 92.662 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4582 0.06% * Offshore 6.6341 -2.50% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil eyes OPEC+, gold steady

Oil prices are steady ahead of the start of the OPEC+ meeting. They’ve rebounded strongly over the last week or so as China got to grips with its latest Covid outbreak. The final months of the year may pose some challenges on the demand side for the group but, given current price levels, I can’t imagine they’ll be in any rush to change course from the current plan of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per month.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold bides time with focus on U.S. jobs data

* Spot gold may test resistance at $1,826/oz - technicals. * Dollar edges up from one-month low (Updates prices) Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices were caught in a tight range on Wednesday as investors held off from making large bets as they prepared for key U.S. jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s stimulus tapering strategy.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD rebounds from $1,810 amid cautious optimism

Markets consolidate and weigh the convergence of sentiment between the ECB and Fed. A break of $1,800 will see the price below the dynamic trendline support. Bulls look to test $1.830s. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) tracks mildly positive market sentiment, soft USD to portray a U-turn from the intraday low near...
Stockswallstreetwindow.com

Fed Statements Drive New Rally Momentum In The Stock Markets – Chris Vermeulen (08/31/2021)

Last week, the US Federal Reserve reiterated statements in support of continued easy money policies and support for a recovering US economy. Additionally, Jerome Powell made a statement suggesting tightening too early could be much more damaging than waiting until sufficient headwinds are behind us. I interpret this as stating the current inflationary concerns are less important than the current global market expectations. We can likely weather moderate inflationary concerns if the economy continues to strengthen – whereas tightening right now may not reduce inflationary concerns and may prompt a broad market slowdown within the US and globally.
Businesskitco.com

Gold price jumps above $1,800 as Powell says tapering could begin this year

(Kitco News) The gold market saw immediate gains after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded more cautious than other Fed officials when talking about tapering, stating that the central bank could start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases this year. At the time of writing, December Comex gold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy