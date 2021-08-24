Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Football: Four biggest things to watch for in 2021

By Ryan Stano
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s plenty to watch for with this 2021 Ohio State football team. These are the four biggest ones I’ll be watching for as the season plays out. The Ohio State football season starts up next week! It’s been a long wait for these players after falling to Alabama in the National Championship Game back in January. Their wait is finally almost over. Now, they get to start a brand new season with the same aspirations.

scarletandgame.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
328K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Football Team#Football Season#American Football#The Ohio State#Buckeye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
Leetonia, OH27 First News

Another local high school football game canceled for tonight

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school football game between Leetonia and Mathews has been canceled for Friday night due to a positive COVID-19 test at Leetonia. The game was to be a Mustangs’ home contest, and could possibly be rescheduled for a later date. The Bears have an open...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Message For Nebraska Fans After Loss

This is a pivotal year for Frost, in particular. The Huskers went 12-20 in Frost’s first three years with the program, leading some to speculate this season could prove to be the last straw if Frost can’t at least lead Nebraska to a bowl game. Well, that may prove difficult this fall.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Football Star Passed Away Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes lost one of their last living legends from their first-ever national title team this week as Cecil “Cy” Souders passed away. He was 100 years old and the oldest living former NFL player at the time of his passing. Born in Ohio in 1921, Souders was...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Former Ohio State Football player Tate Martell almost quit football

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Tate Martell (18) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass in front of Oregon State Beavers linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray (49) during the second quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 1, 2018. [Adam Cairns / Dispatch]. Former Ohio...
Ohio StateNBC4 Columbus

Buckeyes receive free cars for 2021 football season

PATASKLA, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio state is now one week away from their first game of the 2021 season and while football is still at the front of the players’ minds, they’re taking advantage of the perks that come with name, image and likeness. On Thursday, August 26 that came...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns Players Claimed on Waivers

As expected, the Cleveland Browns saw a couple of the players they waived on cut down day claimed by other teams. Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge was claimed by the Detroit Lions while guard Colby Gossett was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. The only surprise with Hodge was that he wasn't...
Minnesota StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Minnesota in Thursday's Season-Opener

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open the 2021 season this week with a trip to Minnesota for the first time since 2014. The Buckeyes are 4-time defending Big Ten champions and have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. But with new leadership - including a new quarterback this year - Ohio State has a lot to prove if they want to be back in that same position come December.
Minnesota State247Sports

Palaie Gaoteote awaits NCAA waiver as Ohio State prepares linebackers for opener vs. Minnesota

It's been over eight months since former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote entered his name in the transfer portal and nearly two and a half months since his name appeared in the Ohio State student directory. Yet neither the Buckeyes nor Gaoteote knows whether the player will be eligible to suit up for the team this year, despite the season-opening game against Minnesota coming on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy