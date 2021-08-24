Google Redesigns Search Website Amid Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.