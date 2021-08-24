Cancel
Google Redesigns Search Website Amid Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 9 days ago

Mounting regulatory pressure forced Google to make its search website more transparent and include more details about its general modus operandi. Google LLC (NASDAQ: GOOGL) says it is redesigning how its search website works. On Monday, Google search liaison, Danny Sullivan, listed some of the new features of Search. Sullivan also stated that Google Search now has more information and seamless navigation in its repository. It also includes a ranking system that the search engine uses to sift through countless web pages. Google first created the Search website in 2016.

