Here’s why the Kraken is expected to play Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger in a goalie tandem

If you were to open up any social media platform and search “Colorado Avalanche offseason”, the vast majority of the feedback would be negative . The Avs did have a couple moves that had people shaking their heads in either confusion or disappointment but they had a few good moves that have not received the credit they deserve. Out of the seven bonafide NHLers the Avs acquired this offseason, it’s likely that all seven will provide more good than bad in the 2021-22 season. With that said,these are the three that I believe will provide the biggest impact/change.