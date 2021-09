Sarge’s Animal Rescue Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Shelton House Barn, 49 Shelton St., Waynesville. The meeting is expected to be brief, with discussions of Sarge’s events and potential changes to the by-laws. The format will be different from previous meetings in that there will not be a social gathering with food, and there will not be a guest speaker this year.