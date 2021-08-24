India Natural Gas and LNG Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During (2020-2025)
India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025. Natural gas including R-LNG in India has been widely recognized as the fuel with multiple promising aspects. The present situation of the gas sector in India is going through multiple challenging phases. Due to its high macroeconomic growth visions and increasing population, the country is facing a major challenges in terms of growing energy demand and greenhouse gas emission.
