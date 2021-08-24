LOOK: All Vaccine Clinic to be Held in Great Barrington This Weekend

Remember not so long ago how difficult it was to get the COVID-19 vaccine? It seems like a while ago but it was only a few months back. In the beginning you had to be of a certain age, have certain conditions, battle to sign up on the website and then of course wait in a long line on the day once your appointment was made. For the steps that it took to receive your vaccine, in the grand scheme of life, it really wasn't that bad and our health care providers were doing the best they could to make sure all of our vaccine needs were met.