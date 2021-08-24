Special Weather Statement issued for Iron, Price by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iron; Price PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING Patches of dense fog in Price and Iron county could cause visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile through the early morning. Remember to use low beam headlights and increase distance behind cars while driving.alerts.weather.gov
