Iron County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Iron, Price by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 02:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Iron; Price PATCHY DENSE FOG POSSIBLE IN PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN THIS MORNING Patches of dense fog in Price and Iron county could cause visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile through the early morning. Remember to use low beam headlights and increase distance behind cars while driving.

Iron County, WI
Wisconsin State
Price County, WI
