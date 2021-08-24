Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Panda Free Antivirus 21.00.00 (offline installer)

By Razvan Serea News Reporter Neowin
Neowin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanda Free Antivirus protects you while you browse, play or work and you won’t even notice it. It is extremely light as all the work is done in the cloud. Panda Free Antivirus provides you with the fastest protection against the newest viruses thanks to its cloud-scanning from PandaLabs' servers. Panda Free Antivirus is truly install and forget. Don’t worry about updates, configuration or complicated decisions ever again.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antivirus Protection#Offline#Installer#Pandalabs#Windows Xp#Panda Safe Web#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Cell PhonesPopular Science

How to see if someone has been snooping on your devices

With so much sensitive data and access to so many apps and services on our phones and laptops, it makes sense that we don’t want unwelcome visitors snooping around. That’s why it’s essential to get a PIN code, fingerprint lock, password or some other kind of security protection in place, so that you and only you can access everything within your gadgets.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Remove Unwanted Pre-Installed Apps on Android Without Root

Every Android device comes with a number of pre-installed apps. These are apps that Google or your smartphone manufacturer wants you to use. You might find some of them essential, but what about the pre-installed apps that you never use?. These unwanted Android apps are called “bloatware” because most of...
Cell Phonestechacrobat.com

Apple iOS 14.7.1 update causing “no service” issue for iPhone users

As we all know, Apple OS updates typically always come with many bug fixes and patches. These patched and bug fixes enhanced the overall performance of Apple iPhones. But this time, the recent iOS update appears to have made big problems for many iPhone users worldwide. The latest Apple iOS 14.7.1 update launched a short while ago has been creating problems for iPhone users who upgraded their iPhones.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
ComputersAndroid Central

How to restore your Google Chrome tabs after an unexpected restart

Maybe your computer crashed, your phone auto-updated overnight, or you accidentally closed a tab group. Whatever the circumstances, you've suddenly lost access to all of your previous tabs. Typically, they can be reopened with just a few taps or clicks, but it may require a bit more effort in other cases. Here's how to restore your Google Chrome tabs after an unexpected restart, whether you're on mobile or a computer.
TechnologyDigital Trends

NordVPN is practically giving away 2-year plans today

If you don’t already subscribe to a VPN service, it’s a great time to consider it, especially with these VPN deals. And one of the best VPN service providers out there, Nord, is currently offering fantastic savings on a VPN subscription plan. Right now, you can save $224 on a two-year plan; that’s 69% off! Add to your browsing safety and security today, with this amazing limited-time offer from Nord.
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Microsoft Edge Super Duper Secure Mode removes a major Javascript feature

Javascript is a programming language that’s loved and reviled in equal measures. Often seen as a powerful and complex beast, it has enabled many rich experiences on the Web that wouldn’t have been possible with HTML and CSS only. It has, however, also given rise to many bugs and exploits that put people at risk. Microsoft Edge developers are now looking into what it calls a “Super Duper Secure Mode” that disables one major Javascript feature that almost all web browsers use for increased performance at the expense of security.
SoftwareComputerworld

Google Docs cheat sheet: How to get started

Google Docs is a powerful word processor that you use through your web browser. It’s integrated with Google Drive to store your documents in the cloud. Anyone with a Google account can use Google Docs for free. It’s also available with Google Workspace — Google’s subscription-based online collection of office apps that also includes Gmail, Google Slides, Google Sheets, and more. There are Google Docs mobile apps for Android and iOS, too.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Synology C2 Password: Should you use this free password manager?

These days, you need a password manager to secure your online presence. With security breaches occurring more and more often, you cannot risk reusing passwords on more than one site. Thankfully, this is where password managers are particularly useful; we've already highlighted the best password managers, and there's now a new entrant in the field from an unlikely source.
Softwarexda-developers

WinZip 26 adds productivity tools along with better cloud support

Remember WinZip? It was a relatively popular tool for compressing and extracting compressed files in a variety of formats back in the day. As it turns out, it still exists, and Corel – the company that owns the software – recently announced the launch of WinZip 26 for Windows. Now, in addition to the known file compression tools, WinZip includes a suite of productivity-focused apps.
TechnologyPocket-lint.com

Google One may soon include a discounted Google Play Pass bundle

(Pocket-lint) - Your Google One subscription may be about to get even better with the addition of a discounted bundle with Google Play Pass. Google One usually gives you extra storage for apps like Google Drive and Google Photos. While subscribing to Google One also has added benefits such as direct access to Google support, VPN protection, return credit on Google Store purchases and more besides.
Technologyxda-developers

Chrome for Android prepares to let you lock incognito tabs behind your lock screen

Last month Google rolled out Chrome 92 on the stable channel for Android and desktop. The new release brought improved site safety controls, support for new Chrome Actions, better phishing detection and site isolation, and more. As always, the latest version was also made available to iOS, which added features like support for full-page screenshots, improvements to Tab Switcher, and small UI tweaks on Discover, Settings, History, and Bookmarks pages. In addition to these improvements, Chrome 92 for iOS also added a nifty feature: the ability to lock incognito tabs behind your lockscreen. Currently, this feature remains exclusive to iOS, but it looks like Google might soon bring it to Android.
InternetAndroid Central

How to block spam in Google Drive

Ah, spam. Not only is it a questionable source of protein, but it's also been the bane of our online existence over the past 20 years or so. Remember how annoying it was (and still is) to receive random, unsolicited garbage in your email? Of course, spam email hasn't gone away, but improved filters and blockers have certainly negated its power to clog our inboxes over the years. Unfortunately, the annoying and unwanted content has found a new attack vector: our shared online documents! That's right, people are now getting their online storage platforms blitzed with spam, some of which are just a nuisance, but some can even be quite abusive. If you find yourself in a situation where your Google Drive is getting bombarded with spam, don't worry, you have options. We'll show you how to block spam in Google Drive so that you can keep your online storage junk-free.

Comments / 0

Community Policy