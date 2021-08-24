Cancel
Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday said they plan to amend a film censorship law to forbid screenings of movies deemed contrary to national security. The proposed changes to Hong Kong’s Film Censorship Ordinance would step up censorship of movies in the semi-autonomous city, expanding an ongoing crackdown on political dissent that has led to the closure of various pro-democracy organizations and the arrests of dozens of activists.

