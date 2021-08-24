Hong Kong to amend law to step up film censorship

Taiwan has projected a bleak view of its chances to quell a possible Chinese military attack by confirming Beijing’s armed forces could “paralyse” its defences, according to an official report.The report, issued by Taiwan’s defence ministry, also claimed that China has the capabilities to monitor the island’s military deployments.Last year, Taiwan said that China still lacked the capabilities to launch a full assault on the island. But this year’s report reflected the growing concern in Taiwan over what can be a looming danger of a Chinese invasion.Beijing is stepping up military activities around the island, which it views as...