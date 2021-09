NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The conditions at Rikers Island are now being described as a humanitarian crisis. Employees say a major staffing shortage and an influx of violent offenders is leading to more assaults on staff, and representatives of inmates say they’re being denied basic rights. “We’ve never seen violence like this before,” nurse Alicia Butler said. After 20 years as a nurse on Rikers Island, Butler is out recuperating after she was assaulted by an inmate. “They have full reign. They have taken control over the facility … We are pleading for outside help. It is truly an emergency,” she said. By phone, Dr....