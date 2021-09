To say that this series is important is a huge understatement, obviously. The Brewers have been the class of the NL Central, and they can pretty much lock up the division with a sweep in this series. Despite a stretch where the Reds have won 8 of their last 11, they still find themselves 7 1⁄2 games behind Milwaukee in the division. They can cut it to 4 1⁄2 by Thursday and make things interesting, but their main focus should be not losing ground to the Padres. The Reds are currently 1 game ahead of San Diego for the second wild-card spot, who are playing the team in the first wild-card spot in their series this week.