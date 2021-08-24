Range Rover Sport SVR bows out with Ultimate trim

It's fair say that the Range Rover Sport SVR has been a considerable success since its introduction in 2015. Not purely from a sales perspective - though more than 20,000 units of a flagship model is no mean feat - but from the image point of view as well. As the first model it had to set out the SVR stall for others to follow, and did so supremely well: it was fast, great to drive, luxurious, decent off road, sounded brilliant and looked smart as well. Now, with the end very much in sight for both the L405 Range Rover and this L494 Range Rover Sport, time is up for the SVR as well - the Ultimate is its farewell salute.