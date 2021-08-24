Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Some white execs may find his work ‘too Black.’ But Lee Daniels’ empire is expanding

By GREG BRAXTON
Sacramento Bee
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES — If you've had trouble tracking down Lee Daniels in the last week or so, there's no need to worry. He's fine. Less than a year after the release of his film "The United States vs. Billie Holliday," which was a steady presence during awards season, the acclaimed filmmaker behind "Monster's Ball," "Precious," "Lee Daniels' The Butler" and the over-the-top musical drama "Empire" is taking a break. Or at least that was his plan.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Empire, CA
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Dana Walden
Person
Andra Day
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Lee Daniel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Lee Daniels Entertainment#Abc#Cagney Lacey#The Los Angeels Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Congress asks tech companies for Jan. 6 records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that telecommunications and social media companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people who may have somehow been connected to the attack. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented, in its breadth and could put the companies in a tricky position as they balance political and privacy interests.
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
CNN

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy