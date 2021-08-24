Some white execs may find his work ‘too Black.’ But Lee Daniels’ empire is expanding

LOS ANGELES — If you've had trouble tracking down Lee Daniels in the last week or so, there's no need to worry. He's fine. Less than a year after the release of his film "The United States vs. Billie Holliday," which was a steady presence during awards season, the acclaimed filmmaker behind "Monster's Ball," "Precious," "Lee Daniels' The Butler" and the over-the-top musical drama "Empire" is taking a break. Or at least that was his plan.