Climber’s body found

It was a simple matter of taking a wrong turn. At about 1 pm on Sunday, Teton County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to assist a man who’d gotten lost while trying to hike from Cache Creek to Granite Creek along the Highline route. The team was able to make brief contact with the hiker over the phone, although his exact location was difficult to determine. A hasty ground team was sent up the Little Granite drainage to begin hiking in on foot. The hiker ended up following a different drainage down Horse Creek, and eventually ended up at Henry’s Road near the Snake River.