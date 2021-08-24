Climber’s body found
A group of hikers have located the body of Tatum Morell, a 23-year-old hiker who went missing in early July, in the Beartooth Mountains northeast of Yellowstone. According to Red Lodge Fire Rescue, Morell was discovered by climbers on Saturday, well below the Whitetail couloir. Two Bear Air and the Yellowstone County Sheriff helicopter worked together with Red Lodge Fire Rescue and the Carbon County Sheriff’s office to recover her body from the rugged mountains.jacksonholeradio.com
